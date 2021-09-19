PEORIA, ILLINOIS — Jana Michelle Holt Adams, age 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2021, in Peoria, Illinois.
She graduated from Coffee High School and from Auburn University. She earned her BSNRN from Atlanta School of Nursing.
Survivors include her son, Jordon David Adams (Emma); two grandchildren, Graeson and Mila; parents, Joann and Tommy Predmore; sister, Jamie Bragwell (Kale); and very special friend, Lenny Sachs.
She was preceded in death by her birth father, Jackie Doward Holt; and grandparents, James and Willie Mae Wylie and Doward and Bertha Holt.
She enjoyed playing tennis. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, and will forever be in our hearts.
