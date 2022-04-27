TUSCUMBIA — Janas Suggs Acklin, 83, died April 23, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

