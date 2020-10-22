FLORENCE
Jane Ann Griffin, 73, of Florence took her last breath at 7:30 PM on October 20, 2020 as her husband, Will and step-daughter, Jennifer held her hands.
Jane was a former President of the National Federation of Republican Women for North Shore in Louisiana and member of the PEO. After retiring from her real estate job, she enjoyed traveling with her husband; sightseeing in Italy, Maine, San Francisco, where the honeymooned. She loved shopping, jewelry, and their dog Heidi.
Jane and Will moved to Alabama in September 2016 due to illnesses that required 24 hour care. They resided with Jennifer and Jimmy Rea, Jane’s step-daughter and husband. Jane became completely bedridden in August 2020. Her health rapidly declined over the last few weeks.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wilfred C Griffin, Jr.; her children, Jennifer Rea (Jimmy), Todd Rossnagel (Jennifer), Eric Rossnagel (Katie); her grandchildren, Lexi Phillips, Beau Davis, Abbey Rossnagel, Blake Rossnagel, Madison Rossnagel, Sophie Nossnagel; great-grandchildren, Charleigh Phillips, Chandler Phillips; siblings, Jerralee Ernst, Julie Brown (Bernie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Cordelia Miles; and her in-laws, Wilfred and Irene Griffin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses Lindsey and Tiana at Hospice of North Alabama, and her private sitter Brittney Fulmer.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
