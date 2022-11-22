ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Jane Carolyn Russ, age 70, of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at NAMC after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Walmart, and attended Odem’s Chapel Church.
Graveside services will be held at Blair Cemetery on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Steven Russ and Bobby Hodges will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her husband, Andy B. Russ, St. Joseph, TN; two sons, Anthony Russ (Alicia), Florence, AL, and Gaylon Scott Russ, Belleville, IL; brother, Donnie Perry (Jeanie), Dallas, GA; seven grandchildren, Steven Russ (Stephanie), Leoma, TN, Joanna Craig (Daniel), Cloverdale, AL, Brayden Russ, Hampshire, TN, Perry Russ (Alexis), Lawrenceburg, TN, Kaila Little (Berry), Cloverdale, AL, Beth Keach (Spencer), Mufreesboro, TN, Courtney Pearson (Manuel), McMinnville, TN; 13 great-grandchildren, Whitley, Beau, Nelle, Alex, Emrie, Oliver, Alayna, Isabella, Carson, Cole, Liam, Xavier, and Ariyah; aunt, Amanda Wallace, Waynesboro, TN; uncles, Roy Springer and Earnest Springer; niece and nephews, Laurie, Wade, and Jeremy.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
