CHEROKEE
Jane Colleen Welch, age 61, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Cherokee City Cemetery.
Jane lived most of her life in Cherokee, AL. She was Elvis’ #1 fan and loved pugs. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Welch; and her parents, Otis and Dene Smith.
Jane is survived by her children, Shawnette Melton (John), Derrick Welch (Heather), and Michelle Welch Gorman (Daniel); brother, Daron Smith (Charlotte); sister, Robin Wilbanks; grandchildren, Morgan, Luke, Hannah, Jordan, James Earl, Raquael, Aaliyah, and Piper; and a host of nieces and nephews.
