FLORENCE — Jane Crow Williams, 73, of Florence, Alabama, passed away at home on October 15, 2021. She is survived by her longtime companion, John “Butch“ McSwain; son, Jeff Hodges (Christine) of Atlanta, GA, and daughter, Rachael Hodges Hellums (Chris) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Harrison, Chandler, and Graham Hodges; Chris, Ben, and Caroline Hellums; cousins, (aka sister) Harriet Michaud of Arlington, TX and James “Jimmy” Spiers of Clermont, GA; and her beloved dog Brutus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mildred Crow of Florence, AL.
Jane was a 1966 graduate of Coffee High School. She attended The University of North Alabama where she obtained her undergraduate and master’s degree in English. Jane was an avid reader, artist and a lifelong learner. She enjoyed volunteering at The Friends Bookstore at the Florence Lauderdale Public Library where she served as treasurer. She was a gentle, kind soul who will be missed by all those who knew her.
Jane’s favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” She loved the Lord and is finally home.
A private graveside service was held at Florence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florence Lauderdale Public Library.
