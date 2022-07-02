CHEROKEE — Jane Davis, 80, died June 29, 2022. There will be no public viewing. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Cherokee CME Church. Burial will follow at Cherokee CME Church. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home will be directing.

