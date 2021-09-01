SHEFFIELD — Jane Gasque Michael, 64, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Troy Tannehill officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jane was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress.
Jane is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Michael; children, Jeremy Michael and Letitia Michael; brothers, John Gasque and Ronald Gasque; sister Peggy Houston; and grandchildren, Blake, Brandon, and Carson Stanfield, Kyle Balentine, and Helen Michael.
Pallbearers will be John Hines, Blake Stanfield, Carson Stanfield, Jacob Howard, Luke Gasque, and Matthew Aday.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented