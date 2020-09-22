LEXINGTON — Jane Haynes Thompson, a resident of Lexington, AL went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, September 18, 2020. She had a kind and loving heart, was a mother to many, and was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Thompson.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Haynes; daughters, Kim Phillips (J.A.) and Xan Hartleroad (Toby); two sisters, Betty McLarty and June Black (Bobby); one brother, Jackie Hays (Sue); four grandchildren, Christopher Haynes (Emily), Erin Phillips, Jamie Phillips and Luke Hartleroad; two great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Sadie Haynes.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel, officiated by Brother Wendell White. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery in Rogersville, AL.
