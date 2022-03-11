FLORENCE — Jane Mackey, 101, died March 9, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m., burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

