ROGERSVILLE — Jane Ranona Ridgeway, 60, of Rogersville passed away on December 29, 2020. She was a member of Words of Truth Baptist Church in Anderson, was a graduate from Brooks High School, and attended Northwest- Shoals Community College.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Danny Ridgeway; her daughter, Ranona Jane Butler (Chris); her grandchildren, Ivy Dawn Jeffreys (Braydyn), Alexcia “Sky” Hice, Lilly Delaney Wood (Trevor), Gina Christine Brown, Jesse Levi Butler, Maggice Caralyse Ridgeway; great-grandchildren, Jake Brown, JJ Brown, Joshua Wood, Denvor Jeffreys; brother, Jed Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Daniel Ridgeway (Carrie); her parents, Gaston and Cora Belle Weldon; her adoptive parents, Cager and Edith Curtis; her siblings, Orvil Weldon, Johnny Weldon, Don Weldon, Shirley Weldon, Diane Weldon, and Polly Ann Weldon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for all of their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans in Jane’s name.
There will be a visitation held for Mrs. Ridgeway on Sunday, January 3, 2020 at Elkins East Chapel from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. with a service immediately to follow. Bro. Jerry Marlow will be officiating the service and to serve as pallbearers will be: Josh Hice, Jason Heupel, Josh Butler, Kenny Butler, Jesse Butler, Braydyn Jeffreys, Kendall McGee, and Chance Newton.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins East Chapel.
