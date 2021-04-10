HUNTSVILLE — Jane Stallings Scates Mann (September 21, 1928 - April 8, 2021) was born in Halls, Tennessee, to Morris and Elsie Akin Stallings. Raised in a devoted Christian home, Jane excelled in school and worked in her family’s business until she graduated from high school and went to Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. There she studied vocational home economics and met Kyle Scates whom she married in 1949. Jane and Kyle went on to graduate from Peabody College, now part of Vanderbilt University.
They began their teaching careers in Inverness, Alabama, before returning to Halls where Jane taught four more years. The Scates moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to attend Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. They then moved to northern Alabama where Kyle was a minister and Jane taught at Rogers High School in Greenhill and later became the librarian at Colbert County High School in Leighton.
Throughout her years as a pastor’s wife at Greenhill First Baptist Church and New Bethel Baptist Church and later as a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia, Jane taught children’s classes and choirs, played piano and handbells, sang in the church choir, and served as church librarian.
A few years after being widowed, Jane married C.B. “Dink” Mann in 1995. They enjoyed many years of traveling and being grandparents together until Dink’s passing in 2011.
Jane was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha women’s fraternity, Alpha Delta Kappa honorary for women educators, National Society of Colonial Dames, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Elsie Akin Stallings, her husband of 42 years Kyle Raymon Scates, her husband of 16 years Cyril Baxter “Dink” Mann, and her sister, Ruth Stallings Calhoun. She is survived by her daughter Jane Anne Carlton (David) and grandson Andrew Kyle Carlton of Huntsville; sisters Ann Stallings Wilson of McMinnville, TN, and Lynne Stallings Harris of Halls, TN, Baxter, Anne, Cyril Iris and Iris Mann of Bay St. Louis, MS, Delery Mann of Baton Rouge, LA, cousins Morris Stallings and Charlotte Williams Sprawls; numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Sunday, April 11, from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Barrett Long officiating. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at Halls Cemetery, Halls, TN. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia and Halls Funeral Home, Halls are directing.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216.
