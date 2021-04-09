HUNTSVILLE — Jane Stallings Skates Mann, 92, formerly of Tuscumbia, died April 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with burial in Halls Cemetery, Halls, TN. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia is directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

