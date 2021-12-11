IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Janean Adair Pruitt Jones, died December 2, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Graveside will follow at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

