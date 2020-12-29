FLORENCE — Edith Janeice Newbern, age 90, of Florence, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 23, 2020. A private graveside service was held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Mike Nash officiating.
Mrs. Newbern was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dessie McCafferty; brothers, Eroy and Hoyt McCafferty; sisters, Theora Slaton and Elizabeth Slaton; and great-grandson, Matthew Campbell.
Survivors include her loving husband, George; children, Debra White Gyure (Mike), Teresa Newbern Campbell (Gary), and Lisa Newbern Angel (Eric); grandchildren, Brian Liles (Shea), Seth Campbell, Shaun Campbell (Sarah), Carson Angel, and Tyler Angel (Lindsey); great-grandchildren, Keith Liles, Timothy Liles, Hannah Campbell, and Emma Campbell; great-great- granddaughter, Faith Liles; and sister, Betty Hammond.
Mrs. Newbern was a member of Faith Church. She was a retired restaurant owner. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Mitcheal Bowen, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Sean Rhuland, Amedisys Hospice and to her caregivers for the loving care they provided.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
