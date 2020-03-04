FLORENCE — Janelle Toffie Phillips, age 78 of Florence, passed away on February 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Edgemont United Methodist Church in Florence, AL. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church chapel with Pastor Henry Prater officiating. Janelle, originally from Whitestone, GA, was the second-oldest sibling of nine children. She was the first of her generation to go to college and inspired, encouraged, and assisted several of her siblings to do the same.
After earning an Associate’s degree at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA in 1967, Janelle Phillips went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in 1971 from Florence State University in Florence, AL. She returned to school later to obtain her Master of Arts in Education in 1989 from The University of North Alabama. In 1989 she was initiated into the Theta Delta Chapter of the International English Honor Society: Sigma Tau Delta. During her years in school, she was an enthusiastic participant in various university organizations, winning leadership awards in both the English Club and the Spanish Club.
Janelle was a gifted writer and educator. She was the Editor and one of the primary writers at the Florence Herald Picture Weekly during the 1970’s and 1980’s. She also loved teaching English, first to her students at Central High School (1970’s) and then later at Northwest Shoals Community College (1990’s) and finally at The University of North Alabama during the 2000’s until her retirement in 2013.
Janelle served as an officer in the America Association of University Women and was also a member of the League of Women Voters. She volunteered and supported Safe Place. While at Safe Place, Janelle would bring battered women and their children to her home for rest and safety.
Janelle was forthright, kind, intelligent, beautiful, and creative. She was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. We will miss her deeply.
Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents, Vernon and Jewell Waters Smith; siblings, Norman, Glen, Lucy, Hank and Junior Smith.
Survivors include her spouse, Dr. John Francis Phillips, Jr.; children, Dr. Mary Carolyn Phillips Crowell (Wesley) and John Francis Phillips, III (Kayla); sisters, Hazel Smith and Judge Brenda S. Weaver; grandchildren, Simon Clifford Crowell, Keaton John Phillips and Ashley Marie Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safeplace, Florence Nursing and Rehab, or Comfort Care Hospice. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
