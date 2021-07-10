PHIL CAMPBELL — Janet Baker McAlister James, 75, died July 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. She was married to Cecil James.

