HUNTSVILLE
Janet Nungester Bentley
March 21, 1939 – December 27, 2022
Janet Nungester Bentley, 83, of Huntsville AL., passed away at home on December 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Decatur, AL., and graduated from Decatur High School. She attended Randolph Macon College in Virginia, received her undergraduate degree (Mathematics and Accounting) from Florence State Teacher’s College (now the University of North Alabama), and her master’s degree in Journalism from The University of Alabama in 1969. She began her career as a technical typist at Brown Engineering in the early 60s at the old “HIC” building. She rose to become the Director of Technical Publications at what is now known as Teledyne Brown Engineering. She worked for TBE for over 47 years before retiring.
In addition to her career, she was involved with many charitable organizations over the years. She was a board member of Harris Home for Children with founder, Chessie Harris. She was very involved with Meals on Wheels to serve hot meals to the elderly and homebound. She worked with CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound) of Madison County. She was also involved with United Way of Madison County.
Her passion in the later part of her life was her fervent support of Huntsville Community Chorus (HCCA) and most especially, the Children’s Choir. She had an incredible passion for music and children. She was actively involved with her time, program producing skills, fundraising, and was a board member. There are too many other charitable endeavors she was active with to mention.
She was a lifetime member of Highlands United Methodist Church, and in the last few years of Holmes Street United Methodist Church. She helped establish, support, and was a board member for the Children’s Day Care at Highlands and board member of the church itself. Her entire life was based on a life of giving and service to those less fortunate or struggling.
Janet was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Garrold and Robbie Kate Nungester; grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Nungester; grandmother, Ollie Jane Register; brother, Gary Nungester; and grandson, Brian Bentley.
Survivors include her sister, Sue Smith (her nephews, Creighton and Craig Smith); her sons, Michael Bentley (Janie), and Greg Bentley (Misty); grandchildren, Jane-Kathryn Bentley, Rachael Ann Rohan (Spencer), Christopher Adcock, and Caitlin Bentley; and great-grandchildren, Jake Rohan, Sophie Rohan, Kaylie Adcock, Oaklee Adcock, and Caleb Oakes. In addition, she is survived by two very special people in her life, her “adopted” daughters, Karen and Lana.
Special thanks go out to Senior Helpers for care the last seven years.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, January 2, 2023, at Holmes Street United Methodist Church of Huntsville. The funeral service will follow at the church with the Reverend Eddie Johnson officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Decatur City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Rohan, Jake Rohan, Greg Gray, Jim Leeds, Eric Gronquist, Jack Hall, and Danny Leigeber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holmes Street United Methodist Church, Huntsville Community Chorus Children’s Choir, Wounded Warriors (now ENABLE Madison County), Gary Sinise Foundation, Clearview Cancer Institute of Huntsville (in honor of Dr. Diego Bedoya), or any other charitable organization of your choice.
