FLORENCE — Janet Culver Cherry of Florence passed away Saturday, October 5th, 2019. She is survived by her sons, David Cherry and his wife Cary and Brad Cherry and his wife Meg, and her four granddaughters, Caroline (13), Margaret (11), Charlotte (4) and Elizabeth (4), all of Birmingham. Janet was a loving daughter to her parents, J.L and Erline Culver, whom she cared for until their deaths in 2014 and 2018, respectively. She was extremely proud of her family, and if you were lucky enough to know her, you surely heard about all of them.
She graduated from Coffee High School in 1965 and attended The University of Alabama. Janet had a gift for fashion. Every decade of her life, she was dressed in the latest designs. She used this gift to help others in her almost 40-year career in women’s retail. She was beloved by her clients and work family at the Village Shoppe in Muscle Shoals, and helped many ladies look and feel their best for every occasion of their lives. Her family is proud of her legacy, and she will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 2 p.m. with a visitation preceding at 1 p.m., both at First United Methodist Church in Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to First United Methodist Church.
