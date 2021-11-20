LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Janet Gobble Shouse, 80, died November 18, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gobble Cemetery. She was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.

