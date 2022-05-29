HODGES, AL — Janet Eileen Davis Gober, 71, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Russellville, AL to James Theoter and Bonnie Pharr Davis. She did clerical work for many years and was a member of Atwood Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry Edgil, Bro. Loyd Ray Griffus, Bro. Adam Pharr and Bro. David George officiating. Burial will be in Atwood Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Glyne Gober; three daughters, Robin Pharr (James), Dana Stidham (Greg) and Briana George (David); twelve grandchildren, Adam Pharr (Lexy), Ethan Pharr, Gabe Stidham (Haleigh), Mason Stidham (Kaylee), Lucas Stidham, Emma Stidham, Marlee George, Reagan George, Ava George, Davis Rhett George, Hayes George and Nora George; her sister-in-law, Brenda Davis and two nieces, Melissa McHenry and Lorie Cochran.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Davis.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Adam Pharr, Ethan Pharr, Gabe Stidham, Mason Stidham, Lucas Stidham, Davis Rhett George and Hayes George.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 12-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
