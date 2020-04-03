RUSSELLVILLE — Janet Lynn Herlong, 56, died March 25, 2020. Private graveside service will be Saturday at Franklin Memory Gardens. She was the wife of Eddie Herlong. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: Prince Charles to officially open new hospital
- After ignoring warnings, Israeli ultra-Orthodox hit by virus
- The show can't go on: Virus halts circus in Netherlands
- Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologizes for tweet
- "We love you NHS": UK health service gears up for virus peak
- NRL's 'Project Apollo' aims to provide smooth landing in Oz
- Virus deaths, unemployment accelerating across Europe, US
- Asian stocks tumble after Wall Street rises on pricier oil
Most Read
Articles
- License revoked for Lauderdale clinic physician
- Restaurant owner offers curbside grocery pickup
- Power pole takes a hit in Woodmont Drive wreck
- Homeless residents sheltering at Veterans Park
- Florence business featured in Alabama Retailer
- Confirmed virus cases double in Colbert County
- School systems adjusting for home schooling
- Health officer: Let's protect the older people
- 2nd Lauderdale death could be linked to virus
- Pharmacy customers adapt to drive-through, curbside services
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented