FLORENCE — Janet Marcele Davis McLeary “Gran Jan” went to heaven on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
She was greeted by her husband, Ronnie Joe McLeary; her sisters, Beverly June Davis, Billie Merle Lee, and Paula Sue Walker and her parents, Hugh Clenton and Elsie Pearl McCluskey Davis, to whom she was born March 20, 1940.
Survivors include children, Ronald Mark McLeary (Kim) and Michael Davis McLeary (Renae); special niece, Rachel Lea Walker Jackson (Scott); special nephew, Brian Edward Walker; many other family members, all of whom were very special to her; and grandchildren, Matthew, Kaley (Ryan Harbin), Cory (Erica Nail), Clent, Evie (Kyle Buchanan), and Chloe McLeary; Walker Underwood; Jacob, David, and Hope Jackson; and MacKenna and Thomas Walker. She also leaves one great-grandchild, Lyla Jade Harbin; plus many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends whom she loved.
Janet’s favorite memories and greatest happiness was spending time with her family. She was especially blessed with a large family. They were the love of her life, and each was very special to her. She loved life, her church family, and friends. She was an active member of York Terrace Baptist Church (now York Bluff Baptist Church) and was blessed with a successful real estate career spanning over 40 years. She loved working with her customers and clients, most of whom became friends and greatly enriched her life.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, at York Bluff Baptist Church in Sheffield from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Chad Holder and Audie Hodges officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew, Cory, and Clent McLeary, Jacob and David Jackson, Thomas Walker, and Walker Underwood. Grandsons-in-law, Ryan Harbin and Kyle Buchanan will serve as honorary pallbearers. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, will be directing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad McAnalley, The Cottage Senior Living Facility, her sitter, Nicole Willis, and the nurses and techs at Helen Keller Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion shown to us during this time.
Janet always said, “When you think of me, smile, laugh, giggle, remember the good times, the good memories, and BE HAPPY, but more importantly - plan to meet me in heaven”.
TODAY SHE DANCED RIGHT INTO HEAVEN INTO OPEN ARMS
HER STRUGGLE HERE IS OVER AND SHE FINALLY WON
EMBRACED BY THOSE THERE WAITING SHE’S WITH JESUS NOW
AND SHE’D NEVER COME BACK TO US EVEN IF SHE COULD SOMEHOW
BY JANET MCLEARY
