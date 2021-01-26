FLORENCE — Janet Marian Wassner was born on January 19, 1956 in Florence, Alabama, and departed this life there 64 years later on January 20, 2021 after a prolonged illness.
Janet studied art and loved to paint, sculpt, draw and photography. She was truly a free spirit and lived life to its fullest. She was fiercely loyal to her friends, as were they to her. She befriended many people who needed a friend and was always a champion for the underdog. Her compassion and generosity was boundless and she collected stray animals like a magnet.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother and father, Don and Wanda Wassner and by her brother, Rick Wassner.
She leaves a brother, Wayne Wassner (Suzanne); her Florida niece and nephew, Natalie Quigley and Scott Wassner and her Yankee cousins, Mark Wassner, Dirk Wassner and their families. She was a beloved “Aunt Janet” to her nieces and nephew who always looked forward to her visits because there was going to be fun!
A private funeral was held on January 24th at Colbert Memorial Gardens where she rests with her mother, father and brother. Her lifelong friend, Lisa Creel was there along with her special friend and prayer partner, Brenda Gresham.
Donations in her memory can be made to your local animal shelter.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
