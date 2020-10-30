TUSCUMBIA — Janet Marie Hairrell, 79, of Tuscumbia passed away peacefully after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer on October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hildred Hester and Mary Hester McDougal; and her husband, J.B. Hairrell.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Hairrell of Birmingham, AL and Melvin (Elizabeth) Hairrell of Littleville; one daughter, Kimberly H. (Maylon) Nix of Tuscumbia.
Miss Hairrell leaves behind four grandchildren, Kimberly Nicole, Brittney, Kriston, and Stacey as well as four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Anna, Jordan, and Michelle.
Janet Marie was born in Caruthersville, Missouri, the oldest of five girls. She lived her entire life cherishing close relationships with her sisters, Rosie Holden (Elmer), Shelia Bendall (Gene), Sandra Davis (Elton), and Cathy Fuller (Kenneth).
She was known for her festive nature and love for any holiday, especially Christmas. A born again Christian with numerous gifts, she was a gifted organizer, and spent her life adoring and being good to her family.
Today we say goodbye to our loving and beautiful mother, wife, sister, mama and maw-maw and friend to rest. It wasn’t easy, but seeing how peaceful and beautiful she looks and knowing that she is no longer in pain or suffering puts our hearts at ease.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their loving care during this most difficult time.
Miss Hairrell enjoyed being married to her Navy husband; they spent 20 years together in the Navy and lived all over the U.S., including Beeville, Texas, Albany, GA, Oceana, VA, and Key West, FL.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented