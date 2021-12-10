FLORENCE — Janet Delano McIntyre, 84, of Florence, AL., passed from this life to her eternal home with the Lord Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family, on December 7, 2021. She was a member of Magnolia Church of Christ.
Mrs. McIntyre was born on January 10, 1937. She was a graduate of Coffee High School, where she first met her loving and devoted husband of 59 years. Shortly after graduation, she traveled to Washington, D.C. to begin work as a Stenographer for Senator Lister Hill. After 2 years, she returned to Alabama to marry her sweetheart and begin her secretarial career at Reynolds Aluminum. In time, as they began their family, Janet chose to stay home to create a grounded and happy environment for her children. She was a shining star as wife and mother, selflessly devoting her time and energy to her family. In her later years, she returned to the workforce as secretary at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ and with TVA where she completed retirement to enjoy her golden years with her husband.
To anyone who knew Janet, one could not help but acknowledge her beauty inside and out. Her outward beauty was often recognized by being chosen prettiest at Coffee High and as Lauderdale County Maid of Cotton in 1958. Her inward beauty was demonstrated by her love and compassion for others and nurturing lifelong friendships. She had many talents but her most obvious gift was her beautiful voice. From Glee Club at Coffee High, to Sunday worship service, to her years with The Magnolia Singers and Shoals Praise and Worship Choir, singing was the continuous thread that ran through her entire life. She departed this world singing to her family from her bed. Now she is singing praises to God with the Angels.
Mrs. McIntyre was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell T. Delano and Verdie Belle Underwood; step-father, J.O. Barnett; sisters, Dorothy Delano Eastep and Barbara Delano Robison; and husband, Ralph R. McIntyre.
She is survived by her daughter, Holly McIntyre Saint (Don); son, Drew Ralph McIntyre (Vanessa); grandchildren, Matti Grace McIntyre and Tanner Hall McIntyre; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Brother Bryan McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the NAMC ICU staff, Dr. Therese Lango and the Kindred Hospice family for their medical, emotional, and spiritual support.
We would also like to express our heartfelt love and appreciation for the staff and residents of Columbia Cottage Assisted Living, who have cared for our mother so tenderly and enriched her life with many new friendships in her final years.
