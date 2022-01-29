MUSCLE SHOALS — Janet Terry Pielach, 75, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5 until 6 p.m. at South Highland Freewill Baptist Church, with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Brother Chip Henley will be officiating.
She was a member of South Highland Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Grady and Bernice Terry; and brother, John C. Terry.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank Pielach of Muscle Shoals; son, Scott Pielach (Phyllis) of Town Creek; daughter, Tracy Crumpton of Muscle Shoals; sister, Carmean Anderton of Town Creek; and grandson, Shawn Crumpton of Muscle Shoals.
We would like to thank Lorie Knight and Machell Williams from hospice for taking such good care of our greatest earthly treasure.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to South Highland Building Fund in Janet’s name.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
