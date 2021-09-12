TOWN CREEK — Janet Sue Redding, 61 of Town Creek, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021.
Janet enjoyed her plants, music, and puzzles. She loved her family, especially her daughter and grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Joyce Terry.
She is survived by her daughter, LeAnna Jackson (Bryant); grandson, Emerson Jackson; sisters, Debra Burroughs (Carl) and Stacy Dawson (Ray); numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
A memorial service will be announced by her family at a later date.
You may sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com
