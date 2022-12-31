LEIGHTON — Janet Sheree Bonner, 42, died December 27, 2022. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Cave Spring M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals with interment in Cave Spring Church Cemetery.

