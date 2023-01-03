Janet Shields

FLORENCE — Janet “Jan” Shields, 86, of Florence, joined her Heavenly Father on January 1, 2023.
Jan was preceded in death by her son, John Shields, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Shields; son, Larry Shields (Michele); daughter, Patricia Chandler (J.D.); and son, Craig Shields; six grandchildren, Ashlee, Jason, Adam, Abby Grace, SueEllen and William; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Jan was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful Christian, and a generous soul who loved helping others and being with family and friends.
Jan was born in Stephenson, Virginia, and graduated from Charles Town (WV) High School. Jan met and married John while he was serving in the Air Force. After John’s service in the Air Force, they spent five years in Lexington, KY where she worked for the Lexington Herald Leader Newspaper and the UK Medical Center. Jan and John moved to Florence in 1965 and she quickly embraced the Shoals area as their new home. Jan became actively engaged in the community serving in numerous church activities, in Garden Club, and as a volunteer teacher’s aide. She loved being involved in her children’s activities attending numerous ballgames, tennis matches, and musical activities. She selflessly devoted herself to her children spending numerous hours transporting them to practices games and recitals. In her later years as she battled dementia, one of Jan’s greatest joys was her morning walks with her son, Craig at St. Florian Park or the Mall.
Jan was very gifted in arts and crafts and was an exceptional seamstress, generously sharing her talents with others. Jan loved to travel and often accompanied John on domestic and foreign trips. Jan loved to cook and entertain family, friends and foreign visitors.
Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church of Florence on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from noon to1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Florence.
An online quest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
