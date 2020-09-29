KILLEN — Janet Sue Gamble Kelsoe, 68, died September 25, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral wil follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.

