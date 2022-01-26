MUSCLE SHOALS — Janet Terry Pielach, 75, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 5-6 p.m. at South Highland Freewill Baptist Church with a service to follow at 6 p.m. She was the wife of Frank Pielach. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

