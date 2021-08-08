ANGIER, NORTH CAROLINA — Janet Waddell Bunn, 85, of Angier, NC, formerly of Florence, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was interred in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.
Janet was a wife to Carl Bunn for 61 years. She was a special friend to many and always had a word of encouragement to share with others. Her loving spirit touched everyone; she didn’t know a stranger. She was a Coffee High School graduate, class of 1954.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughters, Jenny Gardner of Clayton, NC and Jackie Milem of Kannapolis, NC; son, John Bunn of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Hester of Florence, AL; brother, Frank Waddell (Claudette) of Plant City, FL; brother-in-law Kenneth Jones of Loretto, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ed Waddell and Carmen Salome Waddell; brother, John Waddell; and sisters, Mittie Lamm and Ella Mae Jones.
