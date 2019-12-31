MUSCLE SHOALS — Janette Landers, daughter of Pliler and Dillie Sharpston and widow of Elvis Landers, was born on February 14, 1925. She passed away on December 28, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by her adoring family. Fond memories will be cherished by her loved ones: son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Lee Landers; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Joyce and Ray Tuggle; granddaughters and their husbands, Amy and Jonathan Stratton, Lesley and Jeremy Jones, Jincy and Sealy Verhoff; great-grandsons, Eli and Gavin Jones, Landers and Garner Verhoff; sister, Joyce Isbell; and former daughter-in-law, Sharon Landers Coan. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She had a sweet smile and a strong will. She could make a strawberry pie or chocolate cake that could win a blue ribbon. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped us fulfill her request to remain in her home: Anna Anderson, caregiver for 16 years, Dr. Ridgeway and Matt Montgomery from Shoals Primary Care, and Hospice of North Alabama.
The service to honor Janette’s life will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel today, December 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Jeff Newton will officiate. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented