TRUSSVILLE — Janette Thornton, 90, formerly of Florence, died June 11, 2023. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Charles “Chuck” Thornton. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

View Our E-Edition

Tags

Recommended for you