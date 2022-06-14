LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Janice Christine Hollis, 75, died June 11, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

