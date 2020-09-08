CHEROKEE — Janice Watson Cosby, 65, of Cherokee passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Janice was a native of Colbert County and preceded in death by her husband the love of her life, Ricky Leon Cosby; parents, Eddie Watson II and Marie Watson; and brother, Eddie Watson III.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Richardson; sisters, Joyce Simon (David), Barbara Grissom (Johnny), and Judy Nagle (Tom); brother, Freddie Watson (Christy); grandchildren, Mallory Richardson, Rikki-Leigh Thompson (Alyssa), and Jackson White; special aunt, Joann Cabiness; special cousins, Blake Patrick and Steve Cabiness; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; cats, Mustache and Scooter; and grandpups.
Pallbearers are Michael, Blake, Tyler, and Greg Patrick, Terry Cosby, and Buddy Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA.
