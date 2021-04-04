BELTON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Janice Cox, 61, wife of Wyatt Cox, died March 28, 2021. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Elkins East Chapel. Family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.