TUSCUMBIA — Janice Lynn Thompson Crow, 69, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, today, December 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow with Brother Seth Hood officiating.
Janice was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother (Gigi), sister, aunt, and friend to many. She had a servant’s heart and loved to help others. She spoke often about her Sunday school class and her weekly Bible study group from Barton First Baptist. We rejoice in knowing that she is healed and in her eternal home with Jesus forever.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jean Thompson; and in-laws, Glendon and Evelenia Crow.
Janice is survived by her husband, Ronald Fletcher Crow Sr.; children, Jennifer Vandiver (Jason), Melissa Kiel (Jamie), Ron Crow Jr. (Jordan); sister, Donna Richardson (Sammy); grandchildren, Jacob Bryant Vandiver, Jaxton Chad Vandiver, Sarah Katheryn Kiel, Audrey Claire Kiel, Lydia Grace Kiel; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Vandiver, Jaxton Vandiver, Jamie Kiel, Jason Vandiver, Wes Richardson, and Brett Richardson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
