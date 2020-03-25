MUSCLE SHOALS
Janice Dawshene Tacker, 72, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She loved gardening and caring for those around her. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. She raised three kids by herself and was a hard worker for ten years at Arnold’s Truck Stop where she met her husband, John Tacker, they have been married for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Edward Pate and Johnnie Faye Pate; grandchildren, Justin M. Baugus and Spencer O. Baugus; and sister, Mary Ann Keenum (Auther).
She is survived by her husband, John M. Tacker; son, Tommy Foster; daughters, Angela Vandiver and Charlotte Baugus; brother, Howard Franklin Pate; grandchildren, Randy W. Vandiver, Jr., Tyler M. Foster, Mariah M. Washington; Bobby Doyle Baugus and Spring Baugus; great-grandchildren, Zoey Vandiver, Hollie Baugus, Harley Baugus and Bryson Baugus.
