GREENHILL — Janice Elizabeth McLaughlin, 55, of Greenhill, AL died July 24, 2019. She was born January 14, 1964 to Forrest and Sarah Ramage in Florence, AL.
Visitation was Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral was Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a 1982 graduate of Coffee High School and attended UNA. She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Ramage, and father-in-law, Eugene McLaughlin.
Survivors include her husband, Wendell McLaughlin; daughter, Mary Murdock (Alexander); son, Calvin McLaughlin; two grandsons, Linus Ellingson and Mason Murdock; one granddaughter, Lydia Murdock; mother, Sarah Trousdale; twin sister, Danice Gentle; mother-in-law, Gayle McLaughlin. Numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Austin Cole, Alex Murdock, Steve Nichols and other family and friends.
Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
