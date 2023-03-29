TUSCUMBIA — Janice Evans, 58, died March 9, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

