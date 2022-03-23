RUSSELLVILLE — Janice Faye Allen, 70, died March 22, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.