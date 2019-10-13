FLORENCE — Janice Faye Carter, age 60, left this world after an extended illness on October 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her companion of 22 years, Ronnie Berryhill; son, Jason Johnson; father, Thomas Futrell; mother, Nadine Futrell; sister, Debbie Young; brother, Thomas Futrell, Jr.; and grandson Trevon Biffle.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie Johnson and Jennifer Biffle; grandsons, Jason and Adrian Biffle; sisters, Donna Nobles and Sharon Franklin; brother Greg Lindsey; and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Jeremy Nobles, Dwight Nobles, Jr., Jason Young, Jr., Dathan Young, Gary Fields III, Darrill Behel, and Shawn Willett, Jr.
Janice loved to shop and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Monday, October 14, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mickey Hyde officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
