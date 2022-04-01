MUSCLE SHOALS — Janice Faye Parker, 72, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Michael South will be officiating. Burial will be held in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Janice was a blessing. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She led a life loving and serving the Lord and everyone around her. Her home was a place of refuge for so many people. A place of warmth and love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mahlon and Geneva Palmer.
She is survived by her husband, Reggie Parker; children, Wayne Parker (Kristi) and Laura Jackson (Donnie); brothers, Roger Palmer (Sue) and Harvey Palmer (Linda); grandchildren, Noah, Evie, and Blake King, Spencer, Connor, Gavin, and Piper Ruth Parker; nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Parker, Connor Parker, Noah King, Blake King, Brad Parker, Dale Palmer, Lee Parker, and Jordan Hooks. Honorary pallbearer will be Gavin Parker.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice as well as Linda Evans and all of the friends that have been there for our family all of the time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meridianville Church of Christ for Parker Island Missions at P.O. Box 217 12228 Hwy. 231/431 N Meridianville, AL 35759 or VIA PayPal MLR4 parkermissions@gmail.com.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented