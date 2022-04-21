WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Janice Gail Roberson Pulley 65, died April 18, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time a 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. She was the wife of Charles Pulley.

