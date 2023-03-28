SPRUCE PINE — Janice “Jan” Edna Logan Grissom, 81, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.
She lived most of her life in Spruce Pine, AL. She was born in Charlotte, NC. In high school, she was a cheerleader, queen of her senior class at Union High School in Lincolnton, NC. She later was crowned Miss Lincoln County. She received her beautician license in Charlotte, NC. She worked at West Elementary School as a foster grandmother in Russellville, AL.
She met her husband, Henry Spruell Grissom, on Myrtle Beach, SC, while he was stationed with the Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC. She became a loving homemaker, extraordinary mother, and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a devoted Christian woman. She taught Sunday school to young children. She loved visiting with friends and distributing Bibles when she had the opportunity. She was a member of Gravel Hill Church of Christ.
She loved to travel with friends and family. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren Bible stories and helped them to learn how to read.
Surviving family members her two daughters, Beth Grissom Forsythe (Jeff), Fort Myers, Florida, and Andrea Grissom Wade (Ryan) of Gravel Hill, Alabama; grandchildren, Henry (Hank) Forsythe, Washington DC; Holly Renfrow (Cody), Gravel Hill, AL; Logan Forsythe, Auburn AL; and Justin Wade, Gravel Hill, AL; great-grandson, Miles Ray Renfrow; sister, Starlene Jack, Merritt Island, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband of 47 years, Henry Spruell Grissom; and parents, Andy and Edna Beam Logan.
A private family graveside service will be at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, to make donations in her memory to Gravel Hill Church of Christ, 4165 Gravel Hill Road, Phil Campbell, AL 35881.
A special thanks to Bonnie Dean, Ashton Wimberly, Greta Boutwell, Becky White, Debbie Carr, and Kim Dugan.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
