FLORENCE — Anna “Janice” Arey Hulsizer, age 81, of Florence, went to her heavenly reward on Monday, March 1, at her home, surrounded by her three children and other family members.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Janice was born June 28, 1939, in Haskell, AR. She graduated from Harmony Grove High School in Haskell and from Arkansas State Teacher’s College (now known as the University of Central Arkansas). As an educator, Janice taught elementary and junior high students in Arkansas and Alabama, and ran a church-sponsored kindergarten in Bryant, AR for 13 years. A member of Florence Boulevard Baptist Church, she and her husband were very involved in church work all of their married life. They also volunteered with various hospice organizations and were both active members of the Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Mrs. Janice was a wonderful cook, florist and pianist, probably best known for her homemade bread. She gifted and served many, many loaves in Arkansas, Oregon and Alabama.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Ivanette Arey of Haskell, AR; sister, Dianna Arey Denton of Morrilton, AR; two grandchildren, Matthew Brady and Andrew Hulsizer; and her beloved husband of 59 years, James William “Jim” Hulsizer.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, J. Glen Arey (Doris) of Weatherford, TX; three children, Jeff (Shelia) Hulsizer of Austin, AR, Jeanine (Kobin) Thacker of Rogersville, AL, and Jason (Patty) Hulsizer of Florence; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Petty, Jennifer (Nathan) Loyd, Collin (Kylie) Peek, Reece Thacker, Daniel Hulsizer, Hannah (Trevor) Phillips, Mary Beth Hulsizer and John Caleb Hulsizer; nine great-grandchildren, Savannah, Charlotte and Rhett Petty, Anderson and Elliott Peek, Ainsley, Alivia, Evie and Nora Phillips; four nephews and their families, and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented