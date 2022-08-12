ROGERSVILLE — Janice Hutcheson Holcomb, of Rogersville, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was a graduate of Phil Campbell High School and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 13 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church (2110 Highway 81, Phil Campbell, Al 35581). Funeral service will follow at the church with Sammy Taylor officiating with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chase Crumbley, Zane Crumbley, Brandon Reece, Carson Hubbert, Chris Crumbley and Allen Hubbert.
Mrs. Holcomb was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson and Minnie Mae Hutcheson; husband, John Holcomb and siblings, Gladys Hutcheson, Ima Jean Wood, Julia Vinson, Owen Hutcheson, Norman Hutcheson, Lowell Hutcheson, Wallace Hutcheson and Lou Ray Hutcheson. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Chris) Crumbley and Kim (Allen) Hubbert; grandchildren, Chase (Hannah) Crumbley, Zane (Brittney) Crumbley, Logan Crumbley (Brandon) Reece and Carson Hubbert; great-granchildren, Merri Britton Crumbley, John Maddox Reece, Henry Beckett Crumbley and Davis Ryan Crumbley; siblings, Audra Lee Watson, Voncile Davis, Odis Hutcheson, Marge Pounders; sister-in-law, Eileen Holcomb Williford and numerous nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Holcomb family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
