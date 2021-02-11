TUSCUMBIA — Janice Elaine Cook Jackson, 64, of Tuscumbia passed away, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will be at Milford Cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson was a native of Russellville. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist of Russellville. Janice was last employed with Perot and ARS Systems where she did medical billing and coding. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Janice was known for her unconditional love and her giving and uplifting personality. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being a “night owl,” many nights were spent talking, laughing, and dancing. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jewel Cook; and grandparents, William Walker and Ida Belle Davidson Cummings.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Joe Jackson; son, Namath Joe Jackson (Wanda Denise); daughter, Donice Wood (Tommy); grandchildren, William Walker Jackson, Brody Black, Mollie Wood, Jake Wood, Tazannah Jewel Wood, Billie Dacie Elaine Wood, Tillie Meadow Elaine Wood, Jason Calloway and Patrick Calloway; great-grandchild, Baylor Calloway; brother, Carl Wayne Cook (Edna); sister, Margaret Green(Terry).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials may be sent to Jagger Mills memorial scholarship fund. It can be found on Facebook under Jagger’s Journey.
